Luxfer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.4 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $391.9 million.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

