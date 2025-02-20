Lundin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $440.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $858.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $203.5 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.42 billion.

