Lumentum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $402.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 53 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.