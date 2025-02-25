Lucid Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $397.2 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $397.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $234.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.71 billion, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $807.8 million.

