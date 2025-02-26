LSB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $134.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.4 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $522.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

