Louisiana-Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $681 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $420 million, or $5.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.