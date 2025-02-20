Logility Supply Chain Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 14 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

