LKQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $690 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.36 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share.

