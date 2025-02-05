LiveRamp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $195.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAMP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.