LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $321.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share.

