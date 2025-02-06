Lions Gate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $970.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $927.6 million.

