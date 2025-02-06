Linde: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

On a per-share basis, the West Woking, Britain-based company said it had profit of $3.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.93 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $8.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.57 billion, or $13.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.85 to $3.95.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.15 to $16.55 per share.

