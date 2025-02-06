Lincoln National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.69 billion.…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.69 billion.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $9.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.63 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.28 billion, or $18.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.34 billion.

