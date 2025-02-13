Lincoln Electric: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140.2 million. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $140.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.1 million, or $8.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LECO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.