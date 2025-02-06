Lilly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.41 billion. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.41 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.59 billion, or $11.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.04 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.50 to $24 per share, with revenue in the range of $58 billion to $61 billion.

