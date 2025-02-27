Ligand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.64.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $167.1 million.

