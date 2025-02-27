Life360: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.5…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Life360 Inc. (LIF) on Thursday reported net income of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The maker of location sharing mobile applications posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.6 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $371.5 million.

Life360 expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $480 million.

