Liberty Broadband: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Thursday reported earnings of $291 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.04.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $253 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $869 million, or $6.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

