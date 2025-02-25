LGI Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $557.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $595.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $196.1 million, or $8.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.2 billion.

