Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lesaka Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $134.1 million to $145.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $558.7 million to $614.6 million.

