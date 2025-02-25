Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $202.2 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $526.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $143 million to $145 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $655 million to $657 million.

