Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $284 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.25 billion, or $9.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.66 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.9 billion to $17.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.