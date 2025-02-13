Legget & Platt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.2…

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $511.5 million, or $3.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.38 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.3 billion.

