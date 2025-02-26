LegalZoom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.9…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $12.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $681.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $179 million.

