Lear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $2.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $5.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $506.6 million, or $8.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.31 billion.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.88 billion to $22.88 billion.

