LCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $803.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.9 million, or $5.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

