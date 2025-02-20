Laureate Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported earnings of $93.6 million in its fourth…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported earnings of $93.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $423.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $296.5 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion.

