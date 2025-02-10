Lattice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $117.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.1 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $509.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $125 million for the fiscal first quarter.

