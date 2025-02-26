Lantheus Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $312.4 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.