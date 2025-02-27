Landsea: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The residential homebuilder posted revenue of $486.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.55 billion.

