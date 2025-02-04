Landmark Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3 million in…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LARK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LARK

