Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $49 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.22 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $509.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

