Ladder Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $285.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LADR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LADR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.