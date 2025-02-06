Labcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $143.4 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $746 million, or $8.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.01 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.60 to $16.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.88 billion to $14.05 billion.

