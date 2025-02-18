La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.4 million in its…

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $521.8 million in the period.

