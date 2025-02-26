Kura Oncology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $174 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.9 million.

