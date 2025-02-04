Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $81.6…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $81.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $166.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.