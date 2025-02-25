Krispy Kreme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.4 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $404 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

Krispy Kreme expects full-year earnings in the range of 4 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.