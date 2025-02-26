Kratos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Wednesday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $283.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.3 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $285 million to $295 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion.

