Kosmos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $397.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $189.9 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.68 billion.

