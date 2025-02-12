Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million…

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.8 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $203.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $45.5 million to $49.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.