Koppers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $477 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.4 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Koppers expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.17 billion.

