Kontoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $64 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.38 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $699.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.8 million, or $4.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.61 billion.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion.

