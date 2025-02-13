Knowles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $142.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $237.8 million, or $2.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $553.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124 million to $134 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.