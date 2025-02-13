Knife River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Thursday reported net income of $23.3 million…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Thursday reported net income of $23.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $657.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.7 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.9 billion.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.2 billion.

