Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.44 billion.

