Kilroy Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, said it had funds from operations of $144.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $59.5 million, or 50 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $286.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $551.6 million. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

Kilroy Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.

