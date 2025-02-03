Kforce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $343.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.4 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $338 million.

