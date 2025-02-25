Keysight: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $169 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.61 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

