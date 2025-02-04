Key Tronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $113.9 million in the period.

